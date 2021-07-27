Fight over masks at Omaha Aldi results in man getting shot with BB gun

A man who was wearing a mask was shot in the neck with a BB gun at an Omaha Aldi Tuesday in an apparent confrontation over masks.

Phil Anson, spokesman for the Omaha Police Department, said the incident occurred about 2:40 p.m. in the vestibule of the Aldi as one man was leaving and another man was entering.

The man who wasn't wearing a mask ran up and spit at the man who was, Anson said, which prompted the masked man to say: "Did you just spit on me?"

The two men began scuffling and wrestling in the vestibule, Anson said, and the unmasked man pulled out a pistol-type BB gun and shot twice into the neck of the other man.

Patrons and others at the store jumped into the fray and subdued the assailant, Anson said, holding him until police arrived.

The unmasked man has been arrested on suspicion of felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor assault, Anson said.

The masked man's injuries were not serious, Anson said.

The altercation occurred at the Aldi at 885 S. 72nd St.

A representative of Aldi could not be reached for comment.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.