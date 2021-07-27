 Skip to main content
Fight over masks at Omaha Aldi results in man getting shot with BB gun
While the state's cases were up 100% over the past two weeks, that percentage ranks only 41st nationally, as cases are surging across the country.

A man who was wearing a mask was shot in the neck with a BB gun at an Omaha Aldi Tuesday in an apparent confrontation over masks.

Phil Anson, spokesman for the Omaha Police Department, said the incident occurred about 2:40 p.m. in the vestibule of the Aldi as one man was leaving and another man was entering.

The man who wasn't wearing a mask ran up and spit at the man who was, Anson said, which prompted the masked man to say: "Did you just spit on me?"

The two men began scuffling and wrestling in the vestibule, Anson said, and the unmasked man pulled out a pistol-type BB gun and shot twice into the neck of the other man.

Patrons and others at the store jumped into the fray and subdued the assailant, Anson said, holding him until police arrived.

The unmasked man has been arrested on suspicion of felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor assault, Anson said.

The masked man's injuries were not serious, Anson said. 

The altercation occurred at the Aldi at 885 S. 72nd St.

A representative of Aldi could not be reached for comment. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several states scaled back their reporting of COVID-19 statistics this month just as cases across the country started to skyrocket, depriving the public of real-time information on outbreaks, cases, hospitalizations and deaths in their communities.

