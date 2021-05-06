Fingerprint, DNA led officials to suspect in 1983 slaying of UNO student

"This is not a case that we will stop investigating before we take it to trial," Wilber said.

Wilber declined to provide additional facts about the case, including whether officials think Dehghanpour was abducted from the UNO campus or was sexually assaulted. Doty did say, however, that investigators don't think Dehghanpour and Christensen were acquaintances.

Hadley Mikovec, a Pottawattamie County Sheriff crime scene technician who helped on the case, said DNA technology has advanced significantly in the past four decades and advised law enforcement authorities to reconsider physical evidence they have and how a second look could be helpful in solving cases.

"I would like to encourage the family and friends of homicide victims to never give up hope and to continue to work diligently with law enforcement agencies handling our investigations," she said. "Let Firozeh's case be an example that it is never too late to seek answers."

Wilber noted that it's difficult to figure out what is valuable to test from the "bags and boxes full of evidence" officials may have and that the state crime lab is busy with several cases.