Fingerprints link teen accused in Omaha woman's slaying to 2019 burglary, officials say

A teen who is accused of sexually assaulting and fatally stabbing a 61-year-old Omaha woman now also faces a charge in a burglary that authorities say he committed more than two years before the slaying.

Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, has been charged as an adult in both the first-degree murder case and the burglary case, which was filed last month.

He is awaiting trial in connection with the death of Jolene Harshbarger, whose body was found in her South Omaha home on Halloween morning. She had 12 stab wounds and injuries consistent with sexual assault.

Authorities say fingerprints left on an outside window connected Dejaynes-Beaman to a burglary that occurred on July 15, 2019, at a home near 40th Avenue and Sprague Street. Dejaynes-Beaman would have been 16 years old at the time.

A then-27-year-old woman reported that someone had broken into her home about 3:30 a.m. when she was sleeping. She went to investigate a loud noise and saw that the curly-haired teen she had hired to mow her lawn a few days earlier was inside her home, according to a police report. The teen looked straight at her and then fled out the front door.

The woman said she didn't know the boy's name, but said he hung around the neighborhood and pushed a mower around, asking people if he could mow their yard. She didn't think anything was taken and that she spooked him when she confronted him.

The fingerprints were found on a window that had been pushed in, which allowed the burglar to enter the home, according to an affidavit.

At some point in the investigation, the woman identified Dejaynes-Beaman in a photo lineup as the intruder. In an interview with detectives, Dejaynes-Beaman denied knowing the woman or ever being at her home.

Dejaynes-Beaman's address is in Pleasanton, Texas, according to court records. His father told The World-Herald that they had returned to Omaha in the fall because of a relative's death and to stay for the winter. It's unclear, though, how often Dejaynes-Beaman visited Omaha.

Friday, Dejaynes-Beaman waived his preliminary hearing and will stand trial on the burglary charge. A trial date has not yet been set for his murder case. He is being held in jail without bail.

