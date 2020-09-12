Fire causes $425,000 in damage to Omaha home

A fire was reported at a single story Omaha home on Saturday morning, causing an estimated $425,000 in damage.
The family inside was able to get out of the home at 426 S. 96th St., and no injuries were reported, according to the Omaha Fire Department.
The fire was reported at 10 a.m. The home, valued at $638,900, sustained $350,000 in damage and $75,000 in loss of property.
Crews saw smoke billowing from the rear of the home upon arrival and began fighting the fire, which was deemed to be caused by an accidental electrical incident.
Fire crews reported the blaze under control at 10:12 a.m.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.