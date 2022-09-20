Fire in house near 18th and Center displaces residents

Omaha firefighters responded to a fire Tuesday in a house near 18th and Center Streets that left the house uninhabitable.

The fire was called in around 11 a.m., said Omaha Fire Battalion Chief John Stolinski. Heavy smoke filled the air and flames were shooting from an upstairs window.

Firefighters arrived to find one person attempting to put out the fire with a garden hose.

It took about 15 minutes for crews to extinguish the fire, Stolinski said.

Two people were in the home at the time. Medics who arrived at the scene were evaluating the two.

Stolinski said the American Red Cross was contacted to help three displaced residents and two dogs.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Stolinski said, but reports from dispatchers indicated the fire could have started in an air conditioner.