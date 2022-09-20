 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire in house near 18th and Center displaces residents

  • 0
House fire

Fire crews investigate Tuesday after firefighters extinguished a fire in a house near 18th and Center Streets. 

 KELSEY STEWART, THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha firefighters responded to a fire Tuesday in a house near 18th and Center Streets that left the house uninhabitable. 

The fire was called in around 11 a.m., said Omaha Fire Battalion Chief John Stolinski. Heavy smoke filled the air and flames were shooting from an upstairs window.  

Firefighters arrived to find one person attempting to put out the fire with a garden hose. 

It took about 15 minutes for crews to extinguish the fire, Stolinski said.  

Two people were in the home at the time. Medics who arrived at the scene were evaluating the two.

Stolinski said the American Red Cross was contacted to help three displaced residents and two dogs. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Stolinski said, but reports from dispatchers indicated the fire could have started in an air conditioner. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First-Ever Direct Flight Connects New York With New Zealand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert