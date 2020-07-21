First Douglas County murder trial in months ends abruptly over apparent coronavirus case

No one has reported symptoms. Polk’s bailiff checked the temperature of jurors each morning of the trial, which started last week, and none had fevers.

Polk’s courtroom had been reconfigured so jurors were seated in the back of the courtroom. All the jurors’ seats were more than 10 feet away from the sister.

The only people who were somewhat close to the sister were Kuek’s father, prosecutors Jacobsen and Corey Rothrock, the court reporter and a reporter for The World-Herald.

Most jurors took the news in stride. One did not. That juror, Jacobsen said, was a bit panicked after Polk delivered the news. The man asked several questions, including whether the county would pay for him to be tested.

The answer: No. Phil Rooney, a Douglas County Health Department spokesman, said jurors have options for free testing from TestNebraska, the state’s contractor for testing. Health officials encouraged jurors who are asymptomatic to not schedule any testing before Wednesday. The virus can take several days before it is detectable.