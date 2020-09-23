Follow Live: Special prosecutor who led grand jury that reviewed James Scurlock killing speaks at noon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The special prosecutor who led the grand jury that reviewed the killing of James Scurlock is holding a press conference at noon Wednesday, three days after the man who fatally shot Scurlock killed himself.

Fred Franklin last week announced that the grand jury had indicted Jake Gardner on four felony charges, including manslaughter, in connection with the May 30 killing of Scurlock.

Franklin, a retired federal prosecutor, had been in touch with Gardner's lawyers within minutes after that announcement, apparently to make arrangements to have Gardner turn himself in.

Gardner's attorneys, Stu Dornan and Tom Monaghan, said Gardner shot himself Sunday, the day he had said he would surrender. Gardner, who had been staying in Northern California, was forced to leave that area and head to the Portland, Oregon, area because of wildfires. Police in Hillsboro, Oregon, found the body of the 38-year-old former Marine about 12:20 p.m. Sunday.