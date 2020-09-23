Follow Live: Special prosecutor who led grand jury that reviewed James Scurlock killing speaks at noon

The special prosecutor who led the grand jury that reviewed the killing of James Scurlock is holding a press conference at noon Wednesday, three days after the man who fatally shot Scurlock killed himself.
Fred Franklin last week announced that the grand jury had indicted Jake Gardner on four felony charges, including manslaughter, in connection with the May 30 killing of Scurlock.
Franklin, a retired federal prosecutor, had been in touch with Gardner's lawyers within minutes after that announcement, apparently to make arrangements to have Gardner turn himself in.
Gardner's attorneys, Stu Dornan and Tom Monaghan, said Gardner shot himself Sunday, the day he had said he would surrender. Gardner, who had been staying in Northern California, was forced to leave that area and head to the Portland, Oregon, area because of wildfires. Police in Hillsboro, Oregon, found the body of the 38-year-old former Marine about 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
Franklin had told others that he was used to the federal system, which allows defendants to turn themselves in after an indictment is issued.
Friday, Douglas County District Judge James Gleason had signed off on an arrest warrant affidavit written by retired Omaha Police Detective Jeff Gassaway, one of Franklin's investigators.
However, court officials had trouble processing the actual warrant because Gleason signed the affidavit part, not an actual warrant. The warrant was processed through Douglas County District Court, instead of Douglas County Court, where it typically happens.
Gardner's attorneys said the grand jury indictment was a shock, and Friday's news of a warrant rattled Gardner. Dornan and Monaghan said they thought they had calmed Gardner and assured him that his self-defense claims would prevail when presented to a jury.
