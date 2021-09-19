Former Bellevue police officer found dead on eve of his trial

Brown was an evidence technician at the Bellevue Police Department.

According to an affidavit filed by a deputy in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Wiech called 911 at 9:56 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2018, to report that Brown, 48, had shot herself at the couple’s home near 189th and L Streets.

“My girlfriend is, like, like, shot herself,” Wiech told a 911 operator. Later in the conversation, he said, “I’m in so much trouble.”

A test conducted eight hours after the 911 call found that Wiech had a blood alcohol content of .112%. The legal limit for driving is below .08%.

A firefighter found Brown’s body on the floor next to the bed with signs of rigor mortis, indicating that she had died at least 45 minutes earlier. The firefighter also noted “a large pool of blood on the bed.”

The handgun belonged to Wiech, and a trigger guard for it was found wrapped in a blanket that covered Brown’s feet. Authorities determined that the bullet passed through Brown’s neck and hit her shoulder, indicating a downward trajectory. The bullet was found in a pillow, and a spent cartridge was found underneath her body. There was dried blood on the cartridge but not on the carpet surrounding it.