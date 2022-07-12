Former Bryan Middle School staffer arrested on child sex assault charge

A former Bryan Middle School staffer is awaiting trial in Sarpy County District Court on a charge of third-degree sexual assault of a child.
Aweys M. Salat, 24, was arrested June 1. He was released on bond June 4.
The assault allegedly took place at the middle school, at 8210 S. 42nd St., according to investigation reports.
Andrew Karmazin, principal of Bryan Middle School, sent a letter to staff members and families of students to notify them of Salat’s arrest.
Salat had been listed as a paraprofessional at the school, but an Omaha Public Schools spokesperson said Salat’s employment with the district has been terminated.
He will be arraigned in district court later this month.
Luna Stephens
Night Breaking News Reporter
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.
