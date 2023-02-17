Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass ended his speech to a federal judge in tears Friday as he asked for leniency. He explained he was only worried about his kids' safety when he used his position of power to stalk and harass his estranged wife's new boyfriend.

But Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. likened Glass' argument to felons who say they need a gun for protection or dealers who sell drugs to help their family. What's worse, Rossiter said, is that Glass was an elected official, holding him to a higher standard in choosing public service.

"It's all for good reasons, but it's still a crime," Rossiter said as he delivered his sentence Friday afternoon. "You broke those oaths and you breached the public trust ... You were the county attorney! You were the county attorney."

Rossiter sentenced Glass to nine months in prison for a misdemeanor civil rights conspiracy charge. Glass had pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in November after he originally faced two felony counts of cyberstalking.

Glass will self-surrender to serve his time at a later date. After he is released, he will be required to serve one year of probation. Rossiter also imposed a $3,000 fine.

Glass declined to comment after the hearing.

In his written argument seeking the recommended sentence of one year in prison, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Lynch quoted former U.S. Attorney General Robert H. Jackson:

"While the prosecutor at his best is one of the most beneficent forces in our society, when he acts from malice or other base motives, he is one of the worst," Jackson had said in 1940.

Glass, Lynch argued, acted in malice with base motives while abusing his power of office when he found out in March 2020 that his estranged wife had started dating Nathan Schany.

Glass directed law enforcement officers who he referred to as "my cops" to look up Schany's records in criminal databases, follow him, start DUI or drug investigations and told officers to look for crimes, Lynch said.

Glass also sent Schany a series of 46 drunken texts one night, calling him a "faggot," "retart" (sic) and "bitch."

"There's clear disparate treatment here and it all goes back to Mr. Glass abusing his office," Lynch said in court Friday.

