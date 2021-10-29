 Skip to main content
Former Elkhorn South band director faces more charges, is accused of grooming student
Elkhorn South High School's former band director was charged this week with two counts of third-degree sexual assault, which are in addition to an intentional child abuse charge filed over the summer.

Michelle Bluford, 55, who worked for the Elkhorn Public Schools for more than 20 years, is accused of grooming a former female student for two years, forcing her to download an app so her movements could be tracked, rocking the girl as if she were breastfeeding her and touching the girl inappropriately.

Bluford was arrested in July. A pretrial conference scheduled for Friday morning was rescheduled for Jan. 3, and the additional charges were added to court documents.

Bluford was placed on administrative leave in June as the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigated allegations of an inappropriate relationship. Her contract with the school district was terminated in July, according to Elkhorn school board minutes.

The girl had reported her allegations of abuse to someone this summer, and the allegations were then brought to authorities.

