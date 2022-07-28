Former Fremont police officer found guilty of child sex assault, incest

A former Fremont police officer was found guilty of sexual assault and incest charges.

Austin R. Williams, 37, was convicted Wednesday in Douglas County District Court of first-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child and incest under 18 years of age.

Williams will be sentenced in October. The offenses Williams was found guilty of took place in Omaha in June 2018, according to court documents.

The Nebraska State Patrol said authorities began investigating Williams in 2018 after an advocacy center notified it of a potential assault, according to court records. Williams was fired by the Fremont Police Department in February 2019.

The victim alleged the abuse began in 2016 and continued until August 2018, and that besides once incident that occurred in Omaha, the abuse took place in Dodge County.

In January 2021, Williams was sentenced in Dodge County District Court to 2½ years in prison for third-degree sexual assault of a child. While Williams was convicted of the third-degree sexual assault charge, he was found not guilty of incest and three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.