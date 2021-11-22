 Skip to main content
Former manager gets prison for fraudulent purchases from Omaha gun store
The former manager of Frontier Justice Omaha will serve a year in prison for fraudulently purchasing guns, ammunition and accessories from the store.

Blake D. Colson, 29, of Omaha admitted that he created phony gift cards to buy 17 guns and other items from the store.

Colson was convicted of wire fraud, and U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced him to a year in prison and two years of supervised release. He must also pay $15,349.58 in restitution.

The crime carried the potential of up to 20 years in prison, three years' supervised release and more than $250,000 in fines and penalties.

Colson has returned the firearms but had used some of the ammunition.

The fraudulent purchases occurred from November 2020 to January 2021 and were discovered when the gun store was reviewing its records as part of a change in ownership structure. Frontier Justice is the former Omaha Gun Club.

"The activity might otherwise have gone undetected for a significant period of time," the Department of Justice said in the plea agreement.

The store is at 2828 S. 82nd Ave.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Omaha Police Department.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

