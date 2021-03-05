Former Nebraska stadium announcer loses appeal over vulnerable adult case

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal filed by a former Nebraska stadium announcer concerning his attorney's failure to appeal his conviction in a theft case.

Patrick Combs lost his bid to gain a new trial in a case in which he was convicted of manipulating an elderly Lincoln woman in order to receive all of her estate.

Combs alleged in his most recent appeal that he and his attorney, Robert Creager of Lincoln, talked about appealing his conviction. However, Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte and the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that Combs did not clearly indicate that he had made a final decision on whether he wanted Creager to appeal.

Combs alleged that he dropped off a $5,000 check to Creager's bookkeeper the week the appeal was to be filed. Creager said, however, that he wasn't made aware of that payment.

The high court said the payment could have been construed as payment for legal work already performed. Combs had talked about delivering a $5,000 check to Creager several days before the two had discussed an appeal, the high court said.

"Despite Combs’ assertion to the contrary, the record is not clear that the $5,000 paid by Combs was for payment of an appeal," Chief Justice Mike Heavican wrote.