A Douglas County judge last week found a former security guard at Omaha North High School not guilty of two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Ronald Powell, 55, was found not guilty on April 27 following a two-day bench trial in district court. It was the second trial for Powell on the same charges after a mistrial was declared in August 2022.

Powell sought the mistrial, according to court records, after learning of new evidence involving information found on the alleged victim's cell phone. Later, Powell's bail was reduced and he was allowed to remove a GPS tracking device.

The charges involved a girl between the ages of 12 and 15 when Powell worked at North High. The incidents were alleged to have occurred between Sept. 1 and Nov. 29 in 2015.