Former Omaha ATF agent sentenced for trying to avoid bank reporting requirements

A former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent in Omaha has been sentenced to one year of probation for structuring bank deposits to avoid reporting requirements for cash transactions.
In addition to the probation, Paul A. White, 52, was fined $5,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa said Thursday in a press release. White pleaded guilty on Sept. 14 to a charge of structuring financial transactions to evade a reporting requirement.
He was sentenced Jan. 14, according to court documents.
White deposited a total of $99,900 in two banks from Oct. 29, 2018, to Feb. 26, 2019, according to the press release. White structured the deposits to evade the requirement that banks report cash transactions in excess of $10,000 to the federal government.
The money stemmed from sales of military memorabilia, firearms and other items that White started selling in 2016, according to court documents. Most of the cash from the sales were kept in a safe in Omaha.
White's attorney, Clarence Mock, told The World-Herald that the sales were of White's personal assets.
In 2017, White filed for divorce but did not disclose the cash proceeds, according to court documents. After the divorce was finalized, he started depositing the cash into bank accounts at two different banks.
White was aware of the banks' reporting requirements, according to court documents.
Mock said White, a 20-year veteran with the ATF, did not act with malicious intent. Mock said White retired from the ATF after being charged.
"Paul is an honorable man who had a distinguished career in law enforcement," Mock said. "Unfortunately, he made some mistakes in violating the banking laws during his divorce case."
Mock said White did not try to avoid any tax liability or engage in any kind of illegal activity "like you would see in some cases." He added that the charge was "purely a regulatory offense."
"He certainly is no danger to society," Mock said, adding that White's probation sentence "was absolutely warranted" given White's character, professional background and the nature of the circumstances.
The maximum punishment for the charge White pleaded guilty to is five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.
The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa because of the recusal of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Nebraska.