Former Omaha ATF agent sentenced for trying to avoid bank reporting requirements

A former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent in Omaha has been sentenced to one year of probation for structuring bank deposits to avoid reporting requirements for cash transactions.

In addition to the probation, Paul A. White, 52, was fined $5,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa said Thursday in a press release. White pleaded guilty on Sept. 14 to a charge of structuring financial transactions to evade a reporting requirement.

He was sentenced Jan. 14, according to court documents.

White deposited a total of $99,900 in two banks from Oct. 29, 2018, to Feb. 26, 2019, according to the press release. White structured the deposits to evade the requirement that banks report cash transactions in excess of $10,000 to the federal government.

The money stemmed from sales of military memorabilia, firearms and other items that White started selling in 2016, according to court documents. Most of the cash from the sales were kept in a safe in Omaha.

White's attorney, Clarence Mock, told The World-Herald that the sales were of White's personal assets.