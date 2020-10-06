Former Omaha, Beatrice Catholic school principal named in child pornography case

Federal officials have filed a complaint alleging production of child pornography against a former Catholic school principal.

Marlan Burki has a court hearing Wednesday in Lincoln. The case against him is sealed, so no details were immediately available.

Burki was principal at All Saints School in Omaha from 2006 to 2018, said Deacon Tim McNeil, a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Omaha.

Last year, Burki was principal at St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice, according to a statement by the Lincoln Diocese.

Burki could not be reached for comment.

Both the Omaha Archdiocese and Lincoln Diocese said they had no record of Burki being accused of sexual misbehavior with minors. They said they are cooperating with the federal law enforcement officials.

Representatives of the archdiocese and diocese said those who have concerns about Burki’s past should contact law enforcement.

“The Archdiocese of Omaha remains committed to the protection of young people and vulnerable adults, the prevention of abuse, healing of victims and cooperating with civil authorities,” McNeil said.

