Former Omaha City Council candidate found not guilty of sexual assaults

A jury deliberated 2½ hours Friday before finding a former Omaha City Council candidate not guilty of alleged sexual assaults seven years ago.
An Omaha woman accused David Mitchell of having sex with her twice when she was underage, once when she was 14 and he was 21 and once when she was 15. Under state law, it is illegal for anyone 19 and older to have sex with anyone under 16. The woman testified that she was considered "slow" in school and is categorized as intellectually disabled. She had a guardian overseeing her until last year.
Mitchell's attorney, Chicago-area lawyer Michael Cannon, said Mitchell did not have sex with her when she was underage but had sex with her last year, when she was 20.
At the time, Cannon said, Mitchell did not know that the woman was disabled. The attorney said the woman doesn't "verbally" project signs of disability. When she was 14 and 15, she had been in foster care in the home of Mitchell's mother, prosecutors said.
Cannon said Omaha police did little to try to corroborate the woman's account and didn't retrieve text messages from 2014. Nothing reliable was found that would have verified her account, Cannon argued. No texts. No witnesses. No sexual assault exams. No simultaneous reporting.
In fact, Cannon said, the woman hadn't alleged the assaults until after she and Mitchell had a one-night stand in 2020. The woman acknowledged on the witness stand that she had consensual sex with Mitchell last year because she and her then-fiancé were in a disagreement.
Cannon also delved into evidence that the woman had been sexually assaulted by a stepfather. Prosecutors objected to that evidence, arguing that it violated a law designed to shield rape victims from questions about their history of reporting assaults. But Douglas County District Judge Timothy Burns allowed Cannon to question the woman about her previous rape report.
Cannon said that Mitchell maintained his innocence — and that the jury quickly came to the right conclusion.
"He's not just a client; I consider him a friend," Cannon said of Mitchell. "I really do believe this was a just verdict."
Since he bailed out of jail last fall, Mitchell has suggested that the prosecution was politically motivated — retribution for protests he led preceding the closure of a downtown restaurant.
Mitchell had organized protests of the 11-Worth Cafe after a controversial Facebook post by the son of the restaurant’s owner, Tony Caniglia Jr. Protesters also objected to a menu item named for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The restaurant soon after decided to close.
Mitchell had said on Facebook that he was placed in protective custody after his arrest and told by a jail guard that it was because "you've been involved in multiple protests, including 11-Worth Cafe."
"You should be able to figure this (expletive) out," he told his Facebook followers in November. "I knew these slick devils would try to do something."
Last spring, Mitchell finished fourth out of six candidates in the primary to represent northeast Omaha on the City Council.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office brings cases based upon victims' accounts, not political conspiracies. In June 2020, the woman went to Project Harmony, a center for the investigation of sexual assaults against children. She testified against Mitchell earlier this week.
"I don’t even know who this victim is," Kleine said.
Two deputy county attorneys prosecuted the case. Kleine said cases in which adults allege that they were assaulted as children "can be difficult because of the time that has passed."
"Sometimes, there’s evidence that is no longer available," Kleine said. "I'm sure the jury worked hard in this case. We thought we put on enough evidence to convict, and this was their decision. I don't think we should question it."
Mitchell is awaiting trial in another felony case that has been pending since 2019. Mitchell, who owns two video game stores, is charged with burglary on allegations that he instructed two men to steal games from another Omaha video game store and use them to stock a new store Mitchell opened in Lincoln.
He has proclaimed his innocence in that case.
Notable Nebraska and Iowa crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted of murder but convicted of witness tampering
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone acquitted
Man convicted in fatal crash
Man pleads no contest to killing sex offender
Douglas County landfill scheme
Shooting at Westroads Mall
Convicted murderer, child molester dies
Golf cart rustling
Cold case heats up
Defendant returns to Nebraska for murder trial
Teens charged with attempted murder
Man charged in threats
Man arrested in April 2020 slaying
Omahan charged in fatal shooting of two men
Bellevue man charged in deaths of his children
Woman dies after domestic altercation
Huge bail set for man who fled to Nicaragua
Man accused of committing and filming heinous crime
Suspect in Sonic shooting faces unrelated charges
Man gets prison time for deadly robbery
Man charged in November 2020 slaying
Union Omaha player accused in internet romance scam
Erica Jenkins wants to change her name
Omaha police officer facing felony charges in Sarpy County
Two teenagers die after shooting
Teen's shooting of father ruled self-defense
14-year-old among those killed in spike in violence
Father charged in 6-month-old's death
Violent hour: 1 killed, 4 wounded in 2 shootings
Man says he killed wife because he could no longer care for her
Omahan held on $10 million bail in sexual assaults
Woman faces decades in prison for sexual assaults
Man put a stop to abuse, then assaulted girl himself
The sentencing trial of Bailey Boswell
cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts