Former Omaha City Council candidate found not guilty of sexual assaults

A jury deliberated 2½ hours Friday before finding a former Omaha City Council candidate not guilty of alleged sexual assaults seven years ago.

An Omaha woman accused David Mitchell of having sex with her twice when she was underage, once when she was 14 and he was 21 and once when she was 15. Under state law, it is illegal for anyone 19 and older to have sex with anyone under 16. The woman testified that she was considered "slow" in school and is categorized as intellectually disabled. She had a guardian overseeing her until last year.

Mitchell's attorney, Chicago-area lawyer Michael Cannon, said Mitchell did not have sex with her when she was underage but had sex with her last year, when she was 20.

At the time, Cannon said, Mitchell did not know that the woman was disabled. The attorney said the woman doesn't "verbally" project signs of disability. When she was 14 and 15, she had been in foster care in the home of Mitchell's mother, prosecutors said.

Cannon said Omaha police did little to try to corroborate the woman's account and didn't retrieve text messages from 2014. Nothing reliable was found that would have verified her account, Cannon argued. No texts. No witnesses. No sexual assault exams. No simultaneous reporting.