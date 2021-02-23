Former Omaha gym owner convicted of sexually assaulting teen girl he was training

The woman had started at Anders' gym when she was 15. She developed into an aspiring Olympic powerlifter.

Keane presented evidence that Anders groomed the teen by telling her initially that he needed to perform pelvic adjustments to help with her recovery from heavy lifts. Those pelvic adjustments involved Anders penetrating her vagina with his fingers. Over time, he coerced her into sex.

The woman came forward in 2018 after disclosing her relationship with Anders to a therapist. The case could have been a she-said, he-said but for the work of Omaha police detectives and Keane. Investigators uncovered sexually charged text messages that Anders had sent to the woman by searching a phone the woman used in 2016 and 2017, Keane said. Prosecutors further corroborated her story through two of the victim's friends. They testified that the woman had described the improper relationship to them at the time it was happening.

Another gym-goer testified that Anders also had suggested a pelvic adjustment to her. She was contemplating it when she was kicked out of the gym for other reasons, Keane said.

Anders took the stand and denied having any sexual contact with the teen, or suggesting a pelvic adjustment to either woman. His attorney, Woody Bradford, said Anders will appeal his conviction.