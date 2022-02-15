Former Omaha man ordered to pay $24,552 in restitution for government benefits fraud

A business owner who said his only income was from occasionally washing cars will serve 22 months in prison for fraudulently receiving federal benefits.

Derek Miller, 55, formerly of Omaha, also will have to pay $24,552 in restitution, according to a press release. He also will serve three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Miller on Tuesday for making a false statement on a Social Security Administration form.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Miller received Social Security Disability benefits from 2009 to 2019 and during some of that time he also received Medicaid and SNAP (food stamps) benefits.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Miller overstated his medical disability and inaccurately filled out the forms for all three programs.

According to the release, Miller indicated on the forms that his only employment was washing cars, but in reality, he owned and operated his own vehicle repossession business.

Court documents also say that Miller's income was affected by gambling.

The government says he received a total of $81,568 in disability benefits; $301,392 in Medicaid benefits; and $5,038 in SNAP benefits that he was not otherwise entitled to.

This case was investigated by the Office of Inspector General for the Social Security Administration and the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.