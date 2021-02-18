Former Omaha North security guard accused of sexually assaulting student in the building

According to the affidavit, the woman told detectives she met Powell at North and "he exchanged phone numbers with her."

The woman said Powell kissed her in October 2015 in an administrator's office after school. The next day, she said, he kissed her on the third floor after school.

The woman said the two continued to meet after school in a third-floor "book closet," which she told police was accessible only by staff members who had a key. There, she alleges, he performed oral sex on her and then forced her to have vaginal intercourse while they lay on sweatshirts on the floor.

"It hurt, it hurt a lot and I started crying," she told detectives about the intercourse.

The woman said she took a late bus home, telling no one. The next day, she said, Powell made her take a Plan B pill, which prevents pregnancy.

The woman said that when she turned 16, Powell told her she was a "grown woman now" and would have to "lay still and not get hurt" when they had sex, the affidavit said.

The woman told detectives she felt she needed to protect Powell and didn't tell anyone about what was happening because she thought she was in a "legitimate, healthy relationship that she was committed to," according to the affidavit.

