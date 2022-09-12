Former Omaha police captain prevails in suit against city, police chief

A former Omaha police captain has prevailed in her claim that Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer retaliated against her by not promoting her to deputy chief for filing a discrimination complaint with the Mayor’s Office.

After deliberating for five hours, an eight-person jury — five women and three men — unanimously agreed that former Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez’s complaint played a role in Schmaderer’s choice to not promote her to deputy chief. Belcastro-Gonzalez had alleged that she was wrongly bypassed for the promotion, despite scoring No. 1 in the city’s third-party testing process.

The jury awarded Belcastro-Gonzalez lost wages and benefits of $680,000 plus $20,000 in other damages.

Belcastro-Gonzalez had testified Thursday that as she was contemplating alerting Mayor Jean Stothert to potential gender discrimination and harassment within the police department, she knew what the move would harm her career trajectory.

"The last several years have taken an extreme toll on my entire family," Belcastro-Gonzalez said after the verdict was announced. "I feel thankful for the jury to come back and do what was right. I do feel vindicated for it. Because it's been a very long haul."

A certified public accountant estimated Belcastro-Gonzalez would have earned nearly $2 million with compensation, pension and retirement benefit differences, adjusted for inflation, if she would have been promoted to deputy chief.

Belcastro-Gonzalez said her lawsuit represented all women who are fearful to speak out against their employer when they see or experience wrongdoing.

"When people do what's right, the truth comes out," she said.

Schmaderer testified Friday to the several reasons why he didn’t choose Belcastro-Gonzalez to be one of his five inner-circle deputy chiefs and advisers. He firmly denied that Belcastro-Gonzalez’s choice to file a complaint with the Mayor’s Office had factored into his decision.

“I did not, I would never do that,” he testified. “We’ve worked hard improving the culture of the Omaha Police Department, and I would never make such a decision.”

But the jury determined that despite Schmaderer’s stated reasoning, Belcastro-Gonzalez’s complaint outside her chain of command had affected his choice.

"This is an incredibly important day for all police officers, especially female police officers," said Tom White, Belcastro-Gonzalez's attorney, after the verdict was announced. "But it's also an important day for women in the workplace across the city who have the courage to report being harassed or discriminated against."

Belcastro-Gonzalez and another female lieutenant had filed separate, unrelated complaints against then-Capt. Kerry Neumann in 2010, alleging that he created a hostile work environment because they were female. Seven years later, they heard from the officer who was in charge of internal affairs that the internal investigation had not been conducted properly.

Belcastro-Gonzalez then decided to file a gender discrimination complaint with Stothert’s office in April 2017.

Then, several deputy chief positions opened up. In 2017, Neumann and Scott Gray scored Nos. 1 and 2 on the test, while Belcastro-Gonzalez scored fifth. Schmaderer picked Neumann and Gray for the promotion. Belcastro-Gonzalez testified that she hadn't felt that she was mistreated in that instance.

In 2018, another two spots for deputy chief became available. Belcastro-Gonzalez tested No. 1 on the outside promotional test service — and stayed atop the list when the city’s HR director asked the company to rescore the test using different metrics — but Schmaderer chose Nos. 2 and 5 on the list to be promoted.

Belcastro-Gonzalez filed a complaint with the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission, which was dismissed. She then filed a federal lawsuit alleging retaliation in December 2019.

She now works as the associate director for security at Creighton University after she was recommended for firing in May, capping off 12 years as captain of the southeast precinct.

In his testimony Friday, Schmaderer listed several reasons why Belcastro-Gonzalez was not promoted. He said she had a poor attitude, questionable leadership actions, minor overtime violations, missed meetings, lacked a master’s degree or FBI academy training and her precinct had recorded the lowest number of traffic stops compared to other precincts.

White argued that his client was a popular captain, but after filing the complaint with the mayor, she was deemed “difficult to work with.” White said there were discrepancies in how she was treated compared to other eventual deputy chiefs. White said Schmaderer ordered his staff to look at her closely in order to “paper her file” and create issues.

“At some point, you have to start doubting that (the city is) giving you honest reasons and there wasn’t something else acting in their minds,” White told jurors on Friday. “The only way you can see that is boys get special passes, girls don’t.”