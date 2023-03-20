After some legal back-and-forth, a former Omaha police officer is now pleading guilty to producing and possessing child pornography, but denies that he transported the material.

Christopher Groth, 39, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possession of child pornography on Monday, less than two weeks after he pleaded guilty to producing it. The 15-year veteran of the Omaha Police Department was scheduled to stand trial on possession and transportation charges beginning on Tuesday.

Groth was indicted in February 2022 on charges of production, possession and transportation of child pornography. He was terminated from OPD following his indictment. Groth initially entered a petition to plead guilty on all charges in October, but hired a new attorney and withdrew his plea in December.

Earlier this month, Groth opted to plead guilty on the production charge.

On Monday, Groth entered a petition to plead guilty on the possession charge. He admitted to possessing eight sexually explicit images of a child.

The remaining count in the indictment is transportation of child pornography, alleging that Groth transported the images on or about Feb. 2, 2021. Groth's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday, but court documents indicate that he still intends to take the transportation charge to trial.

There was no plea agreement in this case, and no charges were dismissed in exchange for Groth's guilty pleas. He will be sentenced on the counts of production and possession of child pornography in June.