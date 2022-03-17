Former Omaha police officer given probation in crash that led to the loss of his job

An Omaha police officer who crashed his vehicle last summer while off duty and who later lost his job was sentenced Thursday to probation.

Former Officer Humberto Herrera pleaded no contest to reckless driving in the case. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed the other three misdemeanor charges that were initially filed.

On June 12, Omaha police officers went to 22nd Street and St. Mary's Avenue before 2 a.m. and found a GMC Sierra pickup truck that had crashed into two other parked, unoccupied vehicles. The Sierra, which was westbound on St. Mary's, pushed both of the parked cars onto the sidewalk. One of the cars struck a metal street sign post, which toppled. The total damage was estimated at $11,100.

Herrera, then 30, was identified as the owner of the pickup. But neither he nor a 25-year-old woman who was in the vehicle admitted to being the driver, police reports stated. Investigators think Herrera was the driver.

Police reports did not note whether alcohol or drugs were suspected. But two sources with knowledge of the internal and criminal investigations into the matter had said that Andrew Kinsey, an OPD sergeant who went to the scene, turned off his body-worn camera several times and did not complete a DUI investigation, even though alcohol was suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

Herrera, who had been an Omaha police officer since December 2015, was terminated Oct. 19. Kinsey, who has been with OPD since 2014, still is employed by OPD but was demoted in rank from sergeant to officer after the completion of an internal investigation.

Douglas County Judge Grant Forsberg confirmed the attorneys' agreed-upon recommendation and sentenced Herrera to six months' probation. He also said Herrera must use an ignition interlock device for 60 days.

No alcohol-related charges were filed, but prosecutor Mandy Trout referred to the punishment as a "DUI-type of probation" because, she said, evidence pointed to the likelihood that Herrera was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Herrera's attorney, Joe Naatz, said Herrera plans to appeal the termination through the arbitration process.

"As a result of the case, my client was terminated as an Omaha police officer," Naatz told the judge. "He's paid the ultimate price with his employment and his lifelong dream of being a police officer."

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer declined Thursday to comment on either the investigations related to the case or the discipline meted out to the officers.

Tony Conner, the president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, said Herrera's arbitration appeal is not paid for by the union because his actions that night were not in the course or scope of his duty as a police officer.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.