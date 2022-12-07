Former Omaha police officer opts not to plead guilty, now wants trial in child porn case

A former Omaha police officer was scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday to child pornography charges on allegations that he manufactured, possessed and transmitted sexually explicit images of children.

Christopher Groth instead hired a new attorney and asked a judge to set a trial date.

Groth's lawyer, Lincoln attorney Carlos Monzón, said he wanted the court to set a February trial date. Monzón said that if the U.S. Attorney's Office didn't give Groth an acceptable plea bargain, "we'll just go to trial."

U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart declined to set the February trial date, telling Monzón that's not how federal judges schedule matters. The judge set a conference hearing for January. She said she was willing to give Monzón time to get up to speed on the facts of the case with his client.

Those facts have been kept under wraps. The affidavit containing the allegations against Groth has been sealed for months. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Norris, the Omaha office's chief criminal prosecutor, has said it has been sealed because of U.S. Justice Department rules governing cases involving minors.

Groth faces three charges. From September to December 2020, an indictment says, Groth "did employ, use, persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor, Victim 1, to engage in sexually explicit conduct and acts ... for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct." The grand jury indictment also alleges that Groth transmitted such depictions by computer on Feb. 2, 2021. And a third count alleges that Groth possessed images of child pornography.

In October, Groth had entered a petition to plead guilty, although it's not clear to which charges. Then, in early December, he fired his public defender and hired Monzón.

Groth had worked for Omaha police for 15 years. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer fired Groth after Groth's arrest and indictment.