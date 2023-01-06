Former Omaha police officer sentenced after damaging items in ex-girlfriend's apartment

A former Omaha police officer has been sentenced to probation in a plea deal after a deposition revealed his ex-girlfriend had embellished what he said to her when he damaged items in her apartment.

Terry J. Hughes, 52, pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of attempted criminal mischief over $5,000.

Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock sentenced Hughes to one year of probation on each charge, with the sentences to run at the same time.

Hughes initially faced three felonies — two counts of terroristic threats and one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Prosecutors had said that Hughes used a key to enter his ex-girlfriend’s apartment uninvited, then threatened to shoot and kill her and a man there.

But the woman was deposed under oath in preparation for trial and said that wasn't what occurred, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said.

Hughes went to the woman’s apartment near 35th and Jackson Streets in the early morning hours of July 2, 2021, officials said, using a key he was given when the two were dating. He was on the police force at the time but was off duty.

The woman, who was then 41 years old, was inside her apartment with a 58-year-old man.

The woman had told officers that Hughes grabbed his service weapon and told the man, “I’ll (expletive) kill you" and told her, "I should shoot your ass."

The woman said Hughes then “ransacked” the apartment. He overturned a freezer chest, which spilled food, and tipped over a clothes dresser, breaking a mirror that was on top, a prosecutor said.

In her deposition, Kleine said, the woman said Hughes had destroyed items, but said nothing about a gun or threats.

"She pulls back on what she said happened. It really changed the dynamic there, from the terroristic threats point of view," Kleine said. "The evidence as it came out through the deposition wasn't quite what it started out as."

Kleine said one of his deputies conferred with the woman to ensure she wasn't changing her story for other reasons. The woman told the prosecutor that she was satisfied with the misdemeanor plea bargain.

Hughes pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges that said he damaged the property of the ex-girlfriend and the other man.

Hughes' attorney, Joe Naatz, could not be reached Friday.

Hughes had been placed on administrative leave immediately after he was arrested, and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer ordered an internal investigation.

He was taken off leave and reassigned to the department's support services section to serve an administrative position that did not have contact with the public, the Police Department said. Hughes also was forbidden from working off duty and representing himself as a police officer.

"This was his status pending the outcome of the criminal case," said Lt. Neal Bonacci, an Omaha police spokesman. "Senior staff did not feel it was appropriate to have him at home on administrative leave while collecting a paycheck, which is why he was placed in an administrative position with restrictions."

Hughes recently was placed on paid administrative leave for a second time after a disturbance at his residence involving an argument where other police officers had to respond, Bonacci said. Internal affairs officers opened an investigation into a potential policy violation, but Hughes retired Dec. 7 before they could interview him, Bonacci said.

Hughes worked at the Police Department for roughly 20 years, meaning he would be eligible for pension benefits.