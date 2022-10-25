 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Omaha police officer to plead guilty in federal child pornography case

A former Omaha police officer facing federal child pornography charges is expected to forgo his criminal trial and plead guilty, according to court records. 

Christopher Groth was scheduled to begin his trial Monday in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska in Lincoln, but his attorney last week filed a request to allow for a change of plea to guilty at a hearing Dec. 7.

GROTH, CHRISTOPHER D

Christopher Groth

Groth faces charges of producing child pornography between September 2020 and December 2020, transporting it on Feb. 2, 2021, and possessing it on June 3, 2021. 

He initially was indicted Feb. 15 and appeared in court the next day. An Omaha police spokesman has said that Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer started the process to fire Groth shortly after Groth's arrest. 

The affidavit in the case still is sealed because it is a child exploitation case, according to Mike Norris, criminal division chief of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Nebraska. The age of the victim or victims is unknown.

Groth had worked for OPD for 15 years. 

alia.conley@owh.com

