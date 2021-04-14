Former Omaha postal worker pleads guilty in federal court to mail theft

A former U.S. Postal Service employee in Omaha faces up to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to mail theft.

Austin M. Thomas, 30, admitted in court to stealing mail between September 2019 and January 2020. He faces up to five years in prison when he's sentenced in July.

The thefts occurred at the West Omaha Postal Service station, 8451 West Center Road. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it has identified about 216 victims with losses of at least $5,829 in stolen gift cards and cash.

In December 2019, a city employee contacted police and advised that he had located several bags of mail in a trash can in Norwick Park near 50th and Fort Streets. The recovered mail, including 126 greeting cards, was unprocessed but had been opened.

Agents contacted the senders and were told that many people had deposited their mail inside the West Omaha Postal Service station. Agents located an empty Visa gift card holder among the bags of mail recovered and learned from surveillance video that the gift card had been used by Thomas to make a purchase of Nike Air Max shoes at Westroads Mall.