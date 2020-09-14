Former Omaha TV meteorologist accused of threatening county health director found guilty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former Omaha TV meteorologist who threatened to "lynch" and slit the throat of Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour has taken a plea deal.

Ronald G. Penzkowski, who went by the name Ron Gerard, pleaded no contest on Friday to two counts of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and was found guilty by a judge. He initially had been charged with terroristic threats, a felony.

Penzkowski, 57, will be sentenced next month.

He was arrested March 31 after Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators connected him to 15 to 30 "threatening and disturbing" emails that Pour had received in the previous week and a half.

Douglas County Sheriff's Capt. Wayne Hudson had said that emails referred to Pour's public health measures and recommendations to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak. Investigators traced the emails, which were sent to Pour's work account, to Penzkowski. They seized his cellphone, which they suspected was used to send the messages.