Former Omaha TV meteorologist who threatened health director sentenced to probation

A former Omaha TV meteorologist and one-time mayoral spokesman who threatened to slit the throat of Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation.
Ronald G. Penzkowski, who went by the name Ron Gerard, sent 15 to 30 threatening emails after Pour had put in place several public health measures and recommendations to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.
Penzkowski, 58, initially was charged with terroristic threats, a felony. In a plea bargain, he pleaded no contest to two counts of third-degree assault and one count of stalking, all misdemeanors. A different judge will sentence Penzkowski next week on the stalking charge. He is expected to receive probation in that case, as well.
Each of the three charges is punishable by up to a year in jail or probation.
Penzkowski sent the menacing emails in late March. Investigators traced the emails, which were sent to Pour’s work account, to Penzkowski. They seized his cellphone, which they suspected was used to send the messages.
The emails also referenced a 1919 lynching in Omaha and said Pour would be next.
“Seems like you have finally found some value in your worthless life,” Gerard wrote to Pour in one of the emails. “But the power has gone to your head and your (sic) issuing orders like a dictator. Back off on this ridiculous order to shut down the city. Stop the bull(expletive) health reports that would make you think that people will be dropping dead on every street corner. … There was a lynching outside the Douglas County Courthouse a century and one year ago. You’re next (expletive).”
Penzkowski’s attorney, Steve Lefler, noted Tuesday that Penzkowski has been in counseling after being diagnosed as suffering from a severe case of obsessive compulsive disorder. Penzkowski’s escape from his OCD used to be to leave the house to go to work, Lefler said.
But once everyone, including Penzkowski, began staying home because of the pandemic, Lefler said, the walls started closing in. Penzkowski lashed out harshly — and repeatedly. A psychologist who evaluated him said his communications were “howling … expressing the writer’s psychological distress, powerlessness and impotence.”
“The ironic, crazy thing is that he knew Dr. Pour in a professional relationship,” Lefler said. “He feels terrible that it was upon her, just doing her job, that all this venom came forward.”
Lefler said Pour wrote one of the most powerful victim-impact statements he had seen in his 44 years of practicing law. She wrote of the trials of trying to protect the public’s health while she was assailed as a dictator and, at times, something worse.
Prosecutor John Alagaban, a deputy Douglas County attorney, said Pour didn’t deserve any venom, let alone from a one-time public figure. In addition to once working as a TV meteorologist, Penzkowski was a spokesman for former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle.
“She was very, very open about how the defendant should know better, since he was in public life for a period of time,” Alagaban said. “She does her job for the betterment of the community.”
Before Penzkowski went to work for Suttle, he worked as a meteorologist at Omaha TV stations KPTM and KETV.
Douglas County District Judge Timothy Burns said he was glad to see Penzkowski’s remorse and his realization that he went too far. Had Penzkowski not come to that realization and not shown remorse, Burns said, he would have gone to prison.
“Standing alone, these statements would warrant a sentence of imprisonment,” Burns said. “I’m going to take this as one isolated incident ... and going forward I hope you succeed.”
