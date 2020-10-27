Former Omaha TV meteorologist who threatened health director sentenced to probation

A former Omaha TV meteorologist and one-time mayoral spokesman who threatened to slit the throat of Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation.

Ronald G. Penzkowski, who went by the name Ron Gerard, sent 15 to 30 threatening emails after Pour had put in place several public health measures and recommendations to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Penzkowski, 58, initially was charged with terroristic threats, a felony. In a plea bargain, he pleaded no contest to two counts of third-degree assault and one count of stalking, all misdemeanors. A different judge will sentence Penzkowski next week on the stalking charge. He is expected to receive probation in that case, as well.

Each of the three charges is punishable by up to a year in jail or probation.

Penzkowski sent the menacing emails in late March. Investigators traced the emails, which were sent to Pour’s work account, to Penzkowski. They seized his cellphone, which they suspected was used to send the messages.

The emails also referenced a 1919 lynching in Omaha and said Pour would be next.