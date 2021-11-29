Former Omaha VA shuttle driver sentenced for threats made to staff

An Omaha woman who was a shuttle driver for the VA Medical Center has been sentenced in federal court for threatening staff.

Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon sentenced the 53-year-old woman to time served, or about 14 months.

She will now serve three years of supervised release.

In January 2020, the woman was dropped off at the hospital, where she made homicidal and suicidal statements, including that she wanted to “shoot up the VA” and kill two dispatchers and a shuttle service supervisor.

The woman said she planned to use an Uzi, an AR-15, a sawed-off shotgun and a Glock 9 mm handgun.

In a statement, Acting Special Agent in Charge Gavin McClaren said VA personnel and veterans receiving care should be able to feel safe at the facility.

