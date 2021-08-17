Former OPS employee charged with distribution of child porn is held without bail

A former staff member of an Omaha middle school has been charged in federal court with distribution of child pornography.

Brandon Lanza, 39, was arrested last month and booked into the Douglas County Jail. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

The indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for Nebraska said that between about July 29 and Aug. 11, 2019, Lanza received and distributed "any visual depiction" involving the use of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

U.S. District Judge Michael Nelson ordered Lanza to be held without bail to ensure his appearance at trial. The decision to keep Lanza in custody, according to court documents, took into account the lengthy sentence he faces, a history of alcohol and substance abuse, lack of stable employment and the seriousness of the danger posed by his release.

Lanza had been listed as IT specialist at the Davis Middle School. In an email to Davis Middle School staff and families, the school announced the administration's recommendation that the school board terminate his employment.

"It is our understanding that the investigation does not involve any Davis Middle School students and is not related to the staff member's employment with the district," the email said.

