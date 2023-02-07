A former Omaha Public Schools security guard accused of sexually assaulting a child pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault in Sarpy County Tuesday.

Carlos J. Ornelas-Ramirez, 24, was employed as a security guard for Omaha Public Schools and worked at Pawnee Elementary School in Bellevue.

According to police, on Dec. 10, 2021, Ornelas Ramirez and a student entered a portable classroom at the school where he assaulted the student. The age of the student was not released. He had been working at the school for a little over two months at the time.

School staff contacted police on Dec. 14 after receiving information that a guard might have had sexual contact with a student on school property. Ornelas Ramirez was placed on leave immediately after the district learned of the reported misconduct.

Ornelas Ramirez pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree sexual assault in Sarpy County court Tuesday. He will be sentenced on May 16.

First-degree sexual assault carries a minimum sentence of one year in prison and a maximum sentence of 50 years.

