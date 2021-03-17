 Skip to main content
Former Papillion-La Vista South High School teacher faces sexual abuse charge
Former Papillion-La Vista South High School teacher faces sexual abuse charge

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a former Papillion-La Vista South High School teacher and coach facing a sexual abuse charge.

Stephen A. Gentry, 29, faces a charge of third-degree sexual abuse by a school employee, which is a felony.

Gentry taught social studies and coached varsity and junior varsity football.

He was in his third year at Papillion-La Vista South when he resigned in February as the district began an investigation, according to district spokeswoman Annette Eyman.

The charge had to do with suspected inappropriate communication with a student, Eyman said.

In Nebraska, a charge of sexual abuse by a school employee in the third degree is defined as any school employee who engages in conduct that's intended to subject a student to sexual contact.

World-Herald staff writer Joe Dejka contributed to this report. 

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade

Joe

