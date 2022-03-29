Former principal in Bellevue pleads no contest in DUI crash that injured motorcyclist

A former Bellevue elementary school principal has pleaded no contest to drunken driving in connection with a crash that injured a motorcyclist.

Andrew C. Miller, 47, of Omaha, was arrested Sept. 17 after a crash near 141st and Pacific Streets. Motorcyclist Bruce Blaydes, 58, of Omaha, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for treatment of his injuries.

It was the second misdemeanor drunken-driving conviction for Miller. He also pleaded guilty Monday to reckless driving, another misdemeanor.

At the time of the crash, Miller was principal at LeMay Elementary School, 2726 Kennedy Blvd. He resigned on Sept. 22, according to a spokeswoman for the Bellevue Public Schools.

Investigators determined that Miller and Blaydes both were westbound on Pacific Street about 7:15 p.m. that day when Miller's pickup truck rear-ended the motorcycle driven by Blaydes. An arrest affidavit said officers noticed that Miller had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech.

Miller said he had been "drinking multiple alcoholic beverages," but he refused a preliminary breath test, according to the affidavit. He was arrested after a blood test completed at the Nebraska Medical Center found Miller to have a blood-alcohol level of .08.

Douglas County court records show Miller was charged with misdemeanor first-offense drunken driving after an arrest on Aug. 29, 2009. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months' probation and a $400 fine.

Miller had been with the Bellevue Public Schools for 17 years and was principal at LeMay for nine of those years, the district spokeswoman said.

