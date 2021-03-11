Former Scoular treasurer sentenced for embezzling $232,390

This wasn’t as sophisticated or as costly as the last time Omaha’s Scoular Co. was bilked out of money.

Even so, it resulted in prison time for the former treasurer of the international agricultural commodity trader.

U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher sentenced Omaha resident Omer Sagheer, 48, to one year and one day in prison for embezzling $232,390 while working as a treasurer for Scoular.

According to federal prosecutors: As treasurer, Sagheer had access to the company’s bank accounts. From February 2017 to July 2019, he fraudulently endorsed and deposited into his personal bank account checks that had been made payable to Scoular. Sagheer would use ATMs to deposit the checks to try to avoid detection.

Though he steered just 10 checks to his personal account, the amount was staggering.

He used that money for a Mercedes-Benz convertible, trips to Las Vegas and Canada, and for numerous withdrawals of cash, prosecutors say.

“Omer Sagheer violated the trust of his employer, who gave him a position of leadership,” said Eugene Kowel, special agent in charge of the FBI Omaha, which investigated the case. “Instead of honoring that trust, he enriched himself at the expense of his former employer.”