Former South Sioux City coach sentenced for sexual assault

A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach received two 15-year sentences Tuesday for two counts of first-degree sexual assault, but the sentences won't result in much additional time behind bars.

That's because the sentences Nathan Rogers received in Dakota County District Court will be served concurrently and concurrent with a 15-year sentence handed down in federal court last month. The outcome means each of the three 15-year sentences will be served at the same time.

Rogers, 27, was first arrested in March 2021 when a 15-year-old student who attended the school he was employed at reported to police that Rogers had sexually assaulted her. During the investigation, Rogers' phone was seized and searched, uncovering around 23 videos depicting sexually explicit conduct between him and a second minor who also attended the high school he worked at, according to court documents.

Rogers pleaded guilty to production of child pornography in federal court and received a 15-year sentence in late September.

In Dakota County District Court Tuesday, Rogers changed his earlier "no contest" pleas and pleaded guilty to each of the sexual assault charges. Judge Bryan Meismer sentenced Rogers to 15 years for each count.

