Fortenberry faces prison or probation in LA court

LOS ANGELES — For the first time since becoming a congressman in 2004, Jeff Fortenberry’s fate isn’t assured.

It isn’t in the hands of voters who, save for a contested primary his first election cycle, helped him cruise to victory over and over again in Nebraska’s Republican-dominated 1st District.

It isn’t determined by party affiliation, or devoted followers, or the name recognition that comes from incumbency and big campaign signs.

No, on Tuesday morning, it’s in the hands of one man — U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr., a Trump appointee who is as sharp and no-nonsense as the angled glass that wraps the federal courthouse on First Street in downtown LA.

And the proceeding, as with all federal sentencings, will be largely mathematical: Fortenberry faces up to five years in prison or five years of supervised release on each of three convictions — two counts of lying to a federal agent and one count of trying to conceal the source of $30,000 in dirty campaign money.

The judge will crunch numbers — a so-called sentencing score — giving Fortenberry credit for his past (he has no previous crimes) and no credit for accepting responsibility (he hasn’t).

Meanwhile, Fortenberry and his attorneys have met the mathematical with the emotional.

Sixty-four letters on behalf of Fortenberry. Fortenberry’s five daughters begging the judge to not send their dad to prison. Bishop James Conley of the Lincoln Diocese writing that he “cannot bear the thought of the pain that might be caused to the Fortenberrys should jail time be demanded.”

Even Fortenberry’s elderly mom and stepdad weighed in, begging for mercy and saying Fortenberry “was always the one who knew right from wrong.” Fortenberry’s wife, Celeste, detailed the hardest trauma of their life: the lifesaving surgery two decades ago after their third daughter was born with a heart defect.

The Fortenberrys’ youngest daughter wrote of his devotion to his family and of the anxiety that the guilty verdict wrought. “It was like my whole world was crashing down,” she wrote. “If this is how the trial affected us, I am terrified to see what the sentencing will do.”

On the other side, prosecutors have noted Fortenberry’s defiance. After a jury swiftly found him guilty, he stood outside the courthouse and said he knew all along he would have a tough time getting a fair trial in Los Angeles. (Fortenberry had attempted to move the case to Nebraska but was tried in Los Angeles because that’s where the illegal fundraiser took place.)

He then declared: “The appeal starts now.”

In a sentencing memo, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins has urged the judge to impose a prison term. He wrote that Fortenberry, a nine-term Republican congressman from Lincoln, “violated (his) oath, and broke the law, when he repeatedly chose to serve himself, his political career and his ego during the course of a significant federal investigation of … bribery and foreign influence — paramount matters implicating the core of American democracy.”

Fortenberry’s defense team countered that it would be unfair for the judge to make an example of Fortenberry because “of his extraordinary life achievements.”

“Mr. Fortenberry has impacted many lives for the better through his kindness and commitment to good,” attorney John Littrell wrote. “Despite this conviction, Mr. Fortenberry has been a law-abiding and productive community member as well as a dutiful son, grandson, father, and husband throughout his 61 years. These descriptions continue to apply in light of Mr. Fortenberry’s entire record, even taking into account the jury’s verdict.

“Further … the nature and circumstances of the offense are not so aggravated as to necessitate incarceration. Neither Mr. Fortenberry nor his campaign received a dime.”

In fact, Fortenberry likely could have avoided prosecution if he had just done the same as other elected officials who had unwittingly received Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury’s money: disgorge the money from his campaign by donating to charity.

Ultimately, Blumenfeld will decide between prison and probation. Appointed by President Donald Trump after two decades on the California superior court bench, Blumenfeld doesn’t suffer fools.

And he loathes it when he senses that someone is telling him what to do. He comes prepared, speaks authoritatively and is often merciless when it comes to attorney behavior.

In short, he is equal parts wild card and, as many judges are, dictatorial. One longtime Los Angeles court observer said he would be surprised if Blumenfeld did what either side requested.

The most promising development for Fortenberry: The U.S. Probation Office indicated a sentence of probation would be appropriate. Prosecutors countered that that would depreciate the level of dishonor that Fortenberry brought to Congress. The government asked for six months in prison.

It will be fascinating to see where Blumenfeld lands. He’s in the same courthouse where one of his colleagues just sentenced a Los Angeles City Council member to 14 months in prison for “undermining the public trust” by accepting bribes, escorts and gambling credits. That City Council member pleaded guilty to the charges; Fortenberry took his case to trial.

The closest Nebraska has come to this kind of scandal was in the mid-1980s. Nebraska Attorney General Paul Douglas was convicted of perjury for trying to conceal his dealings with an insolvent bank.

But there were differences: Douglas’s conviction was overturned on appeal; Fortenberry has a long road ahead to reach the same result. (The vast majority of federal convictions are upheld.) And Douglas was an elected state official.

Whatever the sentence Tuesday morning, one thing is certain: Fortenberry is the first federally elected official from Nebraska to be convicted of felonies.

That will be the lede of his legacy.

