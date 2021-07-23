 Skip to main content
Founder of The Good Life bar charged with witness, evidence tampering
Founder of The Good Life bar charged with witness, evidence tampering

The founder of The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill has been charged with tampering with a witness and tampering with physical evidence in a pending lawsuit against him. 

Chad McMahon

Chad McMahon, 40, appeared in court Friday morning. He had been sought on a warrant and turned himself at the Sarpy County Jail shortly before 3 a.m.

A Sarpy County judge ordered him held on $10,000 bail. Within hours of the hearing, McMahon posted the required 10%, or $1,000, and was released from jail. 

Thursday, The Good Life's ownership changed after a local ownership group led by Aaron McKeever, Nick Heimann and Lori Heimann acquired the business' three locations and a lounge. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

