Founder of The Good Life bar charged with witness, evidence tampering

The founder of The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill has been charged with tampering with a witness and tampering with physical evidence in a pending lawsuit against him.
Chad McMahon, 40, appeared in court Friday morning. He had been sought on a warrant and turned himself at the Sarpy County Jail shortly before 3 a.m.
A Sarpy County judge ordered him held on $10,000 bail. Within hours of the hearing, McMahon posted the required 10%, or $1,000, and was released from jail.
Thursday, The Good Life's ownership changed after a local ownership group led by Aaron McKeever, Nick Heimann and Lori Heimann acquired the business' three locations and a lounge.
