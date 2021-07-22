Founder of The Good Life bar now in jail; bar has new owners

A former Omaha bar owner was in jail Friday after an arrest warrant had been issued for him.
The warrant, signed by a Sarpy County judge Wednesday, alleges that Chad McMahon tampered with a witness and with evidence in a pending lawsuit against him.
The lawsuit filed against McMahon, founder and former owner of The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill, stems from a confrontation between McMahon and a 63-year-old man at a bar on April 1.
In a complaint, the man alleges that McMahon assaulted him while they were both patrons at a Sarpy County bar. The assault allegedly occurred after the man had approached McMahon about an overcharge on his credit card he had received while a customer at The Good Life.
As the man tried to leave the bar, McMahon allegedly tackled him from behind, breaking the man’s ribs.
McMahon was listed in Sarpy County Jail records as of just before 3 a.m. Friday.
In May, the Omaha City Council considered revoking The Good Life’s liquor license after six underage friends drank beer and took shots of alcohol at the location near 180th and Pacific Streets on Christmas night. As the minors left the bar, one got into a high-speed crash in the Millard area, breaking three vertebrae and suffering other injuries.
In the following days, Omaha police officers, armed with a subpoena, tried to obtain video from the bar to determine whether staff followed the law in checking the minors’ identification. But police said they faced resistance from McMahon and other employees. By the time the equipment had been seized, video from that night had been deleted, according to police.
The Omaha City Council considered scheduling a hearing on whether to revoke the liquor license but opted to set the matter aside pending criminal investigations by the city and Douglas County.
On Thursday, a local ownership group led by Aaron McKeever, Nick Heimann and Lori Heimann announced that it had purchased The Good Life.
The new owners acquired three Good Life locations and The Good Life Lounge. They also announced the addition of a Gretna location.
Terms of the acquisition will not be released, the group said in a press release.
Notable Nebraska and Iowa crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted of murder but convicted of witness tampering
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone acquitted
Man convicted in fatal crash
Man pleads no contest to killing sex offender
Douglas County landfill scheme
Shooting at Westroads Mall
Convicted murderer, child molester dies
Golf cart rustling
Cold case heats up
Defendant returns to Nebraska for murder trial
Teens charged with attempted murder
Man charged in threats
Man arrested in April 2020 slaying
Omahan charged in fatal shooting of two men
Bellevue man charged in deaths of his children
Woman dies after domestic altercation
Huge bail set for man who fled to Nicaragua
Man accused of committing and filming heinous crime
Suspect in Sonic shooting faces unrelated charges
Man gets prison time for deadly robbery
Man charged in November 2020 slaying
Union Omaha player accused in internet romance scam
Erica Jenkins wants to change her name
Omaha police officer facing felony charges in Sarpy County
Two teenagers die after shooting
Teen's shooting of father ruled self-defense
14-year-old among those killed in spike in violence
Father charged in 6-month-old's death
Violent hour: 1 killed, 4 wounded in 2 shootings
Man says he killed wife because he could no longer care for her
Omahan held on $10 million bail in sexual assaults
Woman faces decades in prison for sexual assaults
Man put a stop to abuse, then assaulted girl himself
The sentencing trial of Bailey Boswell
402-444-1067