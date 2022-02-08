Four eyewitnesses identify teen as gunman in fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl

The Focus had six apparent gunshot defects — all on the driver's side and one that caused a window to shatter. Police found 10 shell casings fired from a 9 mm gun.

Santiago's stepbrother and the other boy in the Focus first told police they only saw shots being fired from a black sedan. Two days later, they returned to police headquarters to provide more information.

Santiago's stepbrother said he initially believed that an OPD undercover gang unit car was following him about 39th and Q Streets, Gutierrez said, but when he turned to head north on 37th Street, he recognized Hernandez in the black BMW sedan when it pulled up on the driver's side.

The stepbrother told police that Hernandez was sitting in the backseat on the passenger's side with the window open. Soon after seeing Hernandez, the stepbrother said he heard shots.

The stepbrother and other teen said they knew Hernandez because he was a member of GMS or Get Money Squad, while they belonged to Mafios Locos. The two groups were rivals, and various members had gotten into fist fights previously, Gutierrez testified. Santiago was not affiliated with a gang, police have said.