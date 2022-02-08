Four eyewitnesses identify teen as gunman in fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl

Four teens — members of two rival gangs — identified a 16-year-old boy as the gunman who fired 10 shots into a car, striking and killing a 14-year-old girl, an Omaha police detective testified Tuesday.
Assistant Public Defender Abbi Romshek asked whether police were able to get a statement from Isabella Santiago, the only person hit — she was struck by one bullet to her heart and lung.
Omaha Police Detective Sergio Gutierrez said Santiago was unable to speak before she died on Dec. 22, shortly after being shot.
Christian X. Hernandez of Omaha will stand trial as an adult on first-degree murder and three firearm charges, Douglas County Judge Sheryl Lohaus ruled.
The suspected driver of the car that Hernandez was in, Samuel Lopez, 16, who faces a felony accessory charge, is scheduled to have a hearing next month.
Santiago was in the backseat of a blue Ford Focus with her stepbrother driving and another teen boy in the front seat, Gutierrez said.
Just after 9 p.m., the car arrived at the Omaha fire station at 25th and L Streets, about a mile and a half from where Santiago was shot near 37th and P Streets. She died shortly after being taken to Nebraska Medical Center.
The Focus had six apparent gunshot defects — all on the driver's side and one that caused a window to shatter. Police found 10 shell casings fired from a 9 mm gun.
Santiago's stepbrother and the other boy in the Focus first told police they only saw shots being fired from a black sedan. Two days later, they returned to police headquarters to provide more information.
Santiago's stepbrother said he initially believed that an OPD undercover gang unit car was following him about 39th and Q Streets, Gutierrez said, but when he turned to head north on 37th Street, he recognized Hernandez in the black BMW sedan when it pulled up on the driver's side.
The stepbrother told police that Hernandez was sitting in the backseat on the passenger's side with the window open. Soon after seeing Hernandez, the stepbrother said he heard shots.
The stepbrother and other teen said they knew Hernandez because he was a member of GMS or Get Money Squad, while they belonged to Mafios Locos. The two groups were rivals, and various members had gotten into fist fights previously, Gutierrez testified. Santiago was not affiliated with a gang, police have said.
The stepbrother and the other teen told police that they had recently been driving by a home near 39th and R Streets where the Get Money Squad hung out, playing loud Christmas music and honking in order to "agitate or instigate a fight" with Hernandez, Gutierrez said.
Officers then spoke to Lopez and the front seat passenger of the BMW, who said Hernandez was directing how and when to follow the Focus. Hernandez also forced down the BMW's inoperable car window in order to shoot — evidence of premeditation, said prosecutor John Alagaban.
Police later found the BMW near 37th and I Street but have not recovered the firearm used in the shooting, Gutierrez said.
Stephanie Meadows, Santiago's mother, said after the hearing that she's pleased that the case is moving forward.
"(Hernandez) deserves everything he gets, all the evidence shows it," Meadows said. "He'll never know what he took away from us, ever."
