Four men indicted on federal child sex trafficking charges
Four men have been indicted in federal court on charges relating to child sex trafficking. 

Thomas Holbert, Lance Harper, Dalonte Foard and Glenn Whitney are accused of recruiting two minors, teaching them how to solicit and charge for sex acts and benefiting financially from the arrangement from November 2019 to November 2020. 

The indictment said the men threatened the minors with guns and violence and gave drugs or alcohol to entice and control the minors. 

The men are accused of paying for advertisements on two websites and the hotel and motel rooms where the sex acts would occur. They transported the minors to locations around Omaha and Norfolk for the conspiracy, federal officials said.

If convicted, the men could face life in prison. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

