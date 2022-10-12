Four Omaha teens arrested following carjacking, shooting at Spring Lake Park

Four Omaha teenagers were arrested in connection with a carjacking and a shooting Wednesday at Spring Lake Park in South Omaha.

Omaha police went to the park, 4020 Hoctor Blvd., around 3 p.m. to investigate a report of a carjacking. Perla Herrera-Soto, 27, told officers that she was in the cul-de-sac area of the park when multiple people approached her and stole her car at gunpoint, a police spokesman said.

As the thieves were fleeing from the area, one of them fired multiple rounds at a separate vehicle, striking 32-year-old Jorge Garcia. Garcia was taken to Nebraska Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Herrera-Soto's vehicle and the four teens later were located near 21st and Binney Streets. A vehicle used in the carjacking also was found at that location.

Four boys, ages 17, 16, 14 and 13, were interviewed and arrested on suspicion of robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The 16-year-old also was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

World-Herald staff writer Kevin Cole contributed to this report.