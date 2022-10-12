 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Four Omaha teens arrested following carjacking, shooting at Spring Lake Park

  • Updated
  • 0

Four Omaha teenagers were arrested in connection with a carjacking and a shooting Wednesday at Spring Lake Park in South Omaha. 

Omaha police went to the park, 4020 Hoctor Blvd., around 3 p.m. to investigate a report of a carjacking. Perla Herrera-Soto, 27, told officers that she was in the cul-de-sac area of the park when multiple people approached her and stole her car at gunpoint, a police spokesman said. 

As the thieves were fleeing from the area, one of them fired multiple rounds at a separate vehicle, striking 32-year-old Jorge Garcia. Garcia was taken to Nebraska Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. 

Herrera-Soto's vehicle and the four teens later were located near 21st and Binney Streets. A vehicle used in the carjacking also was found at that location. 

Four boys, ages 17, 16, 14 and 13, were interviewed and arrested on suspicion of robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The 16-year-old also was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

People are also reading…

World-Herald staff writer Kevin Cole contributed to this report.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says that if a recession occurs, it will be 'very slight'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert