 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four people injured in shooting at North Omaha grocery store

  • Updated
  • 0

Four people were injured in a shooting Sunday night at a store near 33rd and Decatur Streets in North Omaha. 

Police were called to the area about 9:20 p.m. to investigate a report of multiple gunshots. Officers found Tony Dexter, 54, injured by gunfire inside NBH Grocery at 1817 N. 33rd St. 

Dexter was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening, a police spokesman said. Three other people, Dontavious Swift, 21, Krandon Thompson, 19, and Danasia Hunter, 22, went by private vehicle to the nearby Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus emergency room for treatment. 

Anyone with information about the incident may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Words matter': First openly gay man elected governor reacts to anti-LGBTQ push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert