Four people injured in shooting at North Omaha grocery store

Four people were injured in a shooting Sunday night at a store near 33rd and Decatur Streets in North Omaha.

Police were called to the area about 9:20 p.m. to investigate a report of multiple gunshots. Officers found Tony Dexter, 54, injured by gunfire inside NBH Grocery at 1817 N. 33rd St.

Dexter was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening, a police spokesman said. Three other people, Dontavious Swift, 21, Krandon Thompson, 19, and Danasia Hunter, 22, went by private vehicle to the nearby Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus emergency room for treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting.

