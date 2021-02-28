Four people injured in shooting in downtown Omaha early Sunday

Four people were taken to an Omaha hospital, including two in critical condition, after a shooting that occurred early Sunday as bars were letting out in downtown.

All four of the shooting victims were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, according to Douglas County 911. The names of the injured were not immediately available.

Police were called to the area of 10th Street and Capitol Avenue at 1:40 a.m. for a report of a shooting. The injured people were found near Moe and Curly's Pub at 1011 Capitol Ave.

Omaha police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org. ​Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting incident.

