Fourth-generation Omaha police officer promoted to deputy chief

A fourth-generation Omaha police officer was promoted Monday to deputy police chief and will manage the entire criminal investigations division.
Deputy Chief Tom Shaffer will serve as one of the five deputy chiefs under Chief Todd Schmaderer.
He replaces former Deputy Chief Ken Kanger, who retired after almost 25 years and left the Omaha Police Department last week for the Eppley Airfield police force.
Shaffer, 46, has been with the department for more than 23 years, first working on patrol in the northeast and northwest precincts. He was promoted to sergeant in 2005, lieutenant in 2008 and captain in 2014.
As captain, he served in different roles — managing the professional standard section, commanding the northeast precinct and leading the special operations section, which includes the gang and narcotics units.
"It's quite an honor to be given this opportunity. I'm very thankful for all the mentors I had on this job who taught me a lot and put me in a position to be able to achieve this," Shaffer said. "I'm really excited to take this next step, and I look forward to the challenge."
Shaffer's father, Tom Shaffer, a retired Omaha police sergeant, attended Monday's ceremony. Shaffer said his grandfather was a deputy police chief and had served as interim chief, and his great-grandfather also served as an Omaha police officer.
"I'm looking forward to working with my peers and supporting those underneath me," he said.
Also promoted Monday was Capt. Jay Leavitt, who will now oversee the northeast precinct.
"Strive to communicate clearly, be firm with your decisions and explain your decisions," Schmaderer advised the two officers.
Other promotions announced this month included Sgt. Troy Liebe, Sgt. Jeremy Zipay and Sgt. Joshua Martinec.
