Fourth-generation Omaha police officer promoted to deputy chief

A fourth-generation Omaha police officer was promoted Monday to deputy police chief and will manage the entire criminal investigations division.

Deputy Chief Tom Shaffer will serve as one of the five deputy chiefs under Chief Todd Schmaderer.

He replaces former Deputy Chief Ken Kanger, who retired after almost 25 years and left the Omaha Police Department last week for the Eppley Airfield police force.

Shaffer, 46, has been with the department for more than 23 years, first working on patrol in the northeast and northwest precincts. He was promoted to sergeant in 2005, lieutenant in 2008 and captain in 2014.

As captain, he served in different roles — managing the professional standard section, commanding the northeast precinct and leading the special operations section, which includes the gang and narcotics units.