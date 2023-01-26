Fourth grade boy brought handgun to Fremont elementary school

A fourth grade boy brought a loaded handgun to his Fremont elementary school Thursday. Officials said he thought it was a toy and wanted to show it off.

No one was injured and no threat was made, Fremont police said.

A teacher noticed an unusual gathering of students around a backpack just after 8 a.m. The teacher spotted the gun, immediately intervened and reported the situation, said Hope Pierce, a Fremont Public Schools spokeswoman.

Officers went to Milliken Elementary School about 8:20 a.m. When they arrived, the situation was under control and the student was with school officials, said Fremont Police Capt. Kurt Bottorff.

School administrators and the school counselor met with fourth graders and reminded them to tell someone if they see something that makes them uncomfortable or know about concerning information.

The district sent a message to parents encouraging them to talk to their kids about staying safe.

"Thank you to the teacher that reported this incident," Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl said in a prepared statement. "The protocol we have in place worked."