Fremont man admitted to 'dozing off' while high on meth, causing fatal crash, authorities say

George Plofkin was erratic and fidgety in the moments after a Dec. 8 nighttime collision in western Douglas County that killed another man.

Plofkin, 39, was telling jokes to the paramedics who were treating his foot pain, couldn't stay still and wouldn't follow basic commands, according to an affidavit.

He told one paramedic that he had smoked methamphetamine earlier that day. Authorities also said he admitted to a medical staff member that he was "dozing off" before he crossed the center line, hitting a car head-on.

Timothy R. Compton, 38, died at the scene.

Plofkin, who is from Fremont, appeared in court Monday after he was charged in an arrest warrant with manslaughter.

Douglas County Judge John Huber ordered Plofkin held on $250,000 bail.

Plofkin had been driving a Ford F-150 north on West Reichmuth Road about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 8 when his pickup collided with the front driver's side of a southbound Mazda 6, which Compton had been driving.

The Mazda spun and a Nissan Titan collided with it. The Mazda then left the roadway and rolled onto its top.

Plofkin's urine later tested positive for amphetamines, the affidavit said.