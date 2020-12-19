Fremont man arrested in connection with fatal crash near Valley

A Fremont man has been arrested in connection with a Dec. 8 collision in western Douglas County that killed a 38-year-old man.

Douglas County sheriff's deputies booked 39-year-old George T. Plofkin on Friday evening on suspicion of manslaughter after they served an arrest warrant at his Fremont home.

Authorities said Plofkin, driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck, crossed the center line into southbound traffic near 323rd Street and Reichmuth Road near Valley. Plofkin hit a Mazda sedan, driven by Timothy R. Compton, 38, which was then hit by another southbound vehicle. The Mazda rolled after the collisions, deputies said, and Compton died at the scene.

Deputies said in a press release Saturday that methamphetamine is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.

In August 2019, Plofkin was sentenced in Dodge County to 12 months of probation for a misdemeanor charge that had been amended from a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, which was meth. He satisfactorily completed the probation, according to court records.

