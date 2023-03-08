A Fremont woman has been arrested in connection with the death of 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, whose body was found by construction crews near Fremont in September.

Marisa Utterback, 30, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide, according to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Martinez was found dead by construction crews near U.S. Highway 275 south of Morningside Road on Sept. 22, the World-Herald previously reported. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Fremont and La Vista police departments and crime scene investigators from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, according to the release.

Officials previously said that Martinez had been walking in the area and was hit by a car.

Utterback is also suspected of reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and tampering with evidence, according to the release.